Nightside Report Oct. 16, 2021: Detroit police investigate fatal hit-and-run, American Red Cross calls for blood donations, MSU remains undefeated

Here are tonight’s top stories

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Detroit police crime scene
Detroit police crime scene ((WDIV))

Hit-and-run kills 2 women crossing street on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Detroit’s west side Saturday morning.

It happened at about 2 a.m. on Schaefer Highway.

Get Caught Up: Closer look at current labor shortage, what can be done

Metro Detroit weather: Chilly with clouds Saturday evening

Saturday evening will be chillier. Skies will be mostly cloudy with an odd sprinkle here and there. Temperatures will be in the low 50s before sunset then the upper 40s after sunset.

Saturday night will be mostly to partly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 40s.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

