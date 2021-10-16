Detroit marathon expected to cause traffic delays for Lions fans attending game at Ford Field on Sunday

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 20: A helmet of the Detroit Lions rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Detroit Lions fans attending Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Ford Field should be prepared for additional road closures due to the Detroit Free Press Marathon.

The Detroit Free Press Marathon starts at 7 a.m. in downtown Detroit. Meanwhile, the game will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday.

For additional information and a complete list of closures, click here.

Marathon closures that could impact guests coming to Ford Field:

I-375 southbound Jefferson East exit – closed 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Southbound M-10 (the Lodge) exit to Larned – closed 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Northbound I-75 exit to Grand River – closed 4 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Streets along the route closest to Ford Field including the I-75 Service Drive (between Cass and Woodward), Cass Avenue and Park Avenue – closed 4 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Waze, a community-based traffic and navigation app, will include all street closures to assist with guests accessing their specific parking lot and is fully integrated into the Detroit Lions mobile app.

For more traffic and parking information on Detroit Lions game, click here.

