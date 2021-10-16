Nightside Report Oct. 15, 2021: Suspect arraigned in connection with abduction, sexual assault of 9-year-old girl; Data shows Michigan schools without mask mandates saw more coronavirus spread

Suspect arraigned in connection with abduction, sexual assault of 9-year-old girl in Detroit

DETROIT – The man arrested in the abduction and sexual assault of a young girl appeared before a judge Friday, a day after he was taken into police custody.

Police said the man kidnapped a 9-year-old girl Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Eight Mile Road and Grand River Avenue, and then sexually assaulted her at a home on Detroit’s west side. She escaped later that day.

“We are here today because of the courage and tenacity of a little girl. She’s only 9 years old. She’s not even five feet tall and doesn’t weight 100 pounds,” said Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald. “Despite what she endured, she stayed calm. She escaped and saved her own life and probably the lives of other children.”

Aaron Deneal McDonald, a resident of Oak Park, was charged Friday with one count of kidnapping, three counts of sexual conduct with a minor, one county of strangulation and one count of torture. He would receive a life sentence if convicted.

Metro Detroit weather: Cool and wet Friday and Friday night

It feels more like fall on this gray day with wet weather. It remains soggy tonight with chillier conditions. The very start of the weekend may be wet but the rest of it is dry also, it starts cool and ends milder.

Data shows Michigan schools without mask mandates saw 62% more coronavirus spread

As the number of COVID cases continue to surge in Michigan, new data reveals that mask mandates in school appear to be working to slow the spread of the virus.

It is one of the most, if not the most, divisive issue inside the pandemic -- mask mandates, especially in schools. Anger and frustrations has boiled over inside, outside and at board meetings. But new data is supporting the use of masks in schools.

FDA advisory committee votes to approve Johnson & Johnson vaccine booster shots

Those who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine are one step closer to being able to get a booster.

The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory unanimously voted in favor of recommending booster doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Friday for everyone 18 and older at least two months after the first dose.

