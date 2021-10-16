Hit-and-run kills 2 women crossing street on Detroit’s west side

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

DETROIT – Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Detroit’s west side Saturday morning.

It happened at about 2 a.m. on Schaefer Highway.

Original Story: 2 women killed in hit-and-run on Detroit’s west side

“I was sleep last night. Her mother called me about 2 o’clock,” said Antonio Pickett.

It’s a phone call, Antonio Pickett said, that no parent wants to get.

“Told me my daughter had been hit and she wasn’t responsive. I’m half sleep, I wake up. She was on foot and found out she got hit,” said Pickett.

Pickett said his daughter, 38-year-old Erica Yansey, was with her sister-in-law, Brittany Jones, who is in her 20s. They were leaving to go home when they were hit crossing Schaefer Highway.

Ad

Detroit police said both of them were hit and killed by a driver in a dark color SUV. The driver kept going.

“They struck her, her sister-in-law was right next to her and they struck both of them at the same time. Her sister in law was dragged a few blocks. I’m confused. I want answers. Somebody knows something,” said Pickett. ”She got four kids and the youngest is 3. The oldest is 19. They want their mother. They miss their mother.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

More: Detroit crime news