Nightside Report Nov. 3, 2021: MCCA votes to support Whitmer request for auto insurance refunds, giant sequoia tree thrives in Northern Michigan

MCCA votes to support Whitmer request for Michigan auto insurance refunds

DETROIT – The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association voted to support Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s call for auto insurance refunds for insured drivers.

Gov. Whitmer released a letter sent to MCCA earlier this week, where she called for the reported $5 billion in surplus reported by the MCCA to be refunded to insured drivers as soon as possible.

On Wednesday, the MCCA said it unanimously voted to support issuing refund checks to Michigan drivers.

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Patience, please -- warming weather coming

It was another chilly day out there, with wind chills by mid-afternoon in the mid-to-upper 30s (1 to 4 degrees Celsius) in most areas. But hang in there -- we’ll return to more typical early November temperatures this weekend!

But first, it’ll be another cold night. Skies will eventually become partly cloudy, but a few drips or flakes cannot be ruled out. Temps will bottom out near 30 degrees (-1 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island, and in the mid-to-upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius) in the typically colder rural areas. Fortunately, wind will drop to under 5 mph.

Ad

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Click here to read more . A Detroit mother was forced to drop her two young children from the second floor of their burning home before jumping herself.

Click here to read more . Ford Motor Co. is requiring “most” of its salaried employees in the United States to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8 or face unpaid leave.

Click here to read more . The city with the largest concentration of Arab Americans in the country has elected its first Arab-American mayor, the 7th mayor in the city’s history.

Click here to read more. A giant sequoia tree in Northern Michigan? Yes, and it’s not only surviving, but thriving.

Be Informed

Suspects in string of armed robberies arrested after stopping for meal at IHOP in Dearborn Heights

Two men suspected of being involved in nine robberies were taken into custody after they stopped for a meal at an IHOP in Dearborn Heights.

Detroit police and undercover officers with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office made two big-time arrests. The men are suspected of robbing a Family Dollar store on Tuesday (Nov. 3) and then driving just a few miles away to an IHOP where they enjoyed a meal inside.

Click here to read more.

Read More