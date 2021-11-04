37º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Health

Meet some Metro Detroit children who rolled up their sleeves to get a COVID-19 vaccine

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Plymouth, Wayne County, News, Health, Good Health, COVID, COVID-19, Michigan COVID, Vaccine, Vaccines, Pediatric Vaccines, Pediatric COVID Vaccine, Local News
Families in Metro Detroit are showing up for children to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Families in Metro Detroit are showing up for children to get the COVID-19 vaccine after the CDC recommended that children ages 5-11 get vaccinated.

Health officials have said the shots for kids is a major breakthrough. The federal government has made a promise to provide enough vaccine to protect the nation’s kids who are in that age group.

The vaccine is one-third the dose given to older children and adults. It’s also administered with kid-sized needles. It requires two doses, three weeks apart. A child will be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose.

Families in Metro Detroit are showing up for children to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Paula Tutman is an Emmy award-winning journalist who came to Local 4 in 1992. She's a Peace Corps alum who spent her early childhood living in Sierra Leone, West Africa and Tanzania and East Africa.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter