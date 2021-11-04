Meet some Metro Detroit children who rolled up their sleeves to get a COVID-19 vaccine

Families in Metro Detroit are showing up for children to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Families in Metro Detroit are showing up for children to get the COVID-19 vaccine after the CDC recommended that children ages 5-11 get vaccinated.

Health officials have said the shots for kids is a major breakthrough. The federal government has made a promise to provide enough vaccine to protect the nation’s kids who are in that age group.

The vaccine is one-third the dose given to older children and adults. It’s also administered with kid-sized needles. It requires two doses, three weeks apart. A child will be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose.