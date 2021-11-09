Nightside Report Nov. 8, 2021: Should you get screened for lung cancer?; Mother battles for refund after canceling order

Should you get screened for lung cancer? New recommendations released

DETROIT – More people die from lung cancer each year than from breast, colorectal and prostate cancer combined -- making lung cancer one of the most deadly cancers.

There are new screening guidelines designed to detect lung cancers much earlier. As lung cancer awareness month begins, newly eligible Americans are being urged to get screened.

Metro Detroit weather: Magnificently mild Monday, with rain chances ahead

On Monday, we were treated to more mild weather with bright conditions. Monday night will be chillier, but not too cold.

Monday was mostly sunny and much warmer than average. The day’s “normal” high temperature is 52 degrees, and we hit the mid-60s in the afternoon. This is wonderful weather for after-school activities, admiring the fall foliage and taking a walk along several of the region’s waterways.

Michigan is expecting a major influx of government funding in the coming days as part of the infrastructure bill passed over the weekend, which President Joe Biden is expected to sign soon.

According to the American Red Cross, September and October had the lowest national blood inventory levels in more than a decade.

The Biden administration framed its vaccine mandate for private employers in life-and-death terms Monday in a legal filing that sought to get the requirement back on track.

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to six additional associates of former President Donald Trump who were closely involved in his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election.

Metro Detroit mother battles Best Buy for refund after canceling order due to shipping delays

A woman purchased a laptop from a Best Buy store in Southfield and when she faced major shipping issues she decided to get a refund instead -- but the refund didn’t come until Help Me Hank got involved.

Felicia Tarvin ordered an almost $3,500 laptop for her son in September. Weeks passed and the laptop still hadn’t arrived. She kept getting alerts and texts about shipping -- and eventually, she became so frustrated that she canceled her order.



