18-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV on Eureka Road in Taylor

A motorcycle involved in a Nov. 8, 2021, crash on Eureka Road in Taylor.

TAYLOR, Mich. – An 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday in a crash with an SUV on Eureka Road in Taylor, police said.

The crash happened at 7:53 a.m. Monday (Nov. 8) on Eureka Road between Beech Daly and Inkster roads.

Taylor police and firefighters said they received a call about the crash, and they they arrived, they found the 18-year-old Taylor boy had died from his injuries.

Officers spoke with several witnesses who said speed might have been a factor in the crash, according to authorities.

Aerial footage shows a red SUV with front-end damage in the middle of the road. A motorcycle was seen in the grass next to the roadway.

No additional information about the crash has been revealed. Police continue to investigate.