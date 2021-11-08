Sixth-graders at Pioneer Middle School to learn remotely for rest of week due to COVID absences

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Sixth-grade students at Pioneer Middle School in Plymouth Township will switch to remote learning for the rest of the week due to a high number of COVID-related absences, officials said.

In a message sent to families, school officials said there has been an increase in positive COVID cases at the middle school, and that has led to a larger number of close contacts.

“At this time, over 25% of Pioneer sixth-grade students are out of school either as a positive case or a close contact quarantine,” the message says.

School officials have decided to pause in-person learning for sixth-graders for the rest of the week. Those students will move to remote learning, starting Tuesday (Nov. 9), and return to in-person learning next week (Monday, Nov. 15), according to the school.

While learning remotely, sixth-graders will follow their normal bell schedules online, the school announced. School will begin at 8:15 a.m. and end at 3:09 p.m. Students should follow their normal lunch and recess schedule for the week and access Canvas and Zoom as they did during the virtual 2020 school days.

School officials said teachers will reestablish their Zoom links in Canvas and modify lessons to align with the virtual format.

The decision was made to “ensure the greatest continuity of learning” for sixth-graders, the message says.

Students should check their email in the morning for specific instructions from teachers, or email teachers if they have trouble accessing Canvas, the school announced.

Here is the bell schedule for the week:

Homeroom: 8:15-8:35

1st hour: 8:40-9:34

2nd hour: 9:39-10:33

3rd hour: 10:38-11:32

4th hour: 11:37- 12:31

Lunch/recess: 12:31 -1:11

5th hour: 1:16-2:10

6th hour: 2:15-3:09

Seventh- and eighth-grade students will continue with their regular in-person schedule, officials said.