Royal Oak Post Office shooting 30 years later: Survivors recall horrific day

It’s a terrible moment in our local history.

This Sunday, Nov. 14, marks 30 years since the shooting at the Royal Oak Post Office. Four people were killed and several other postal workers were injured at the hands of Thomas McIlvane that day. He ultimately killed himself.

Read more: 🔒Nov. 14, 1991: Gunman opens fire at Royal Oak Post Office, killing 4 employees

Local 4′s Rod Meloni for weeks and weeks has been going through old tape in the WDIV archives. He’s been talking to survivors and family of those killed, trying to put in perspective what happened that Thursday in 1991.

Beginning Thursday, Rod is taking us through that day and the events in McIlvane’s life that led to him shooting, injuring and killing so many people. In the video above, we have some of his interviews with survivors and those who knew McIlvane.

More at 5 p.m. Thursday

But McIlvane’s story is not the only one Rod is going to tell you about. There is an untold story about a hero that day. His widow has never spoken before. It was an emotional conversation, and at times sad.

Watch her story at 5 p.m. Thursday on Local 4.