Nightside Report Nov. 30, 2021: Oxford High School shooting suspect in custody after 3 killed, 8 injured

DETROIT – Three students have been killed, eight other people are injured and a suspected shooter is in custody after a shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday, authorities said.

The shooting happened at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 30) in the section of the school where many history classes take place, Local 4 learned.

Police said they responded to the active shooting situation with multiple patrol and EMS units, along with SWAT and aviation units. The 15-year-old sophomore student was taken into custody within five minutes, according to authorities.

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe provided an update on the situation around 5 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 30).

McCabe said starting at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office received more than 100 calls to their dispatch about an active shooter at Oxford High School.

Deputies responded to the school, and within five minutes of the first 911 call, the suspected shooter was taken into custody, according to authorities.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was clearly emotional when she attended a news briefing with law enforcement Tuesday evening to address the deadly shooting at Oxford High School.

Police said three students were killed, eight other people were hurt and a sophomore was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon during a shooting at the high school in Oxford, Mich. Whitmer said she wanted to be there Tuesday evening to address the “unimaginable tragedy.”

The Oxford Community Schools district sent alerts to parents on Tuesday after a shooting at Oxford High School.

