Here are the alerts parents received about Oxford High School shooting

The Oxford Community Schools district sent alerts to parents on Tuesday after a shooting at Oxford High School.
Police later confirmed three people were killed and six others were injured in the shooting. The suspect is a 15-year-old sophomore student. He was taken into custody.
Authorities said starting at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office received more than 100 calls to their dispatch about an active shooter at Oxford High School. Deputies responded to the school, and within five minutes of the first 911 call, the suspected shooter was taken into custody, according to authorities.
Here are the alerts parents received from the district via email:
Active Emergency at OHS -- 1:09 p.m.
Dear Oxford Community Schools Parent/Guardian(s):
There is an active emergency occurring at Oxford High school right now. Oakland County Sheriff’s Department are on the scene and we have activated our emergency protocols and placed the school into lockdown.
We will send more information to you as we know it. Please do not go to the school.Oxford Community Schools
OHS being Evacuated -- 2 p.m.
Dear Parents,
This afternoon there was an active shooter at Oxford High School. Oakland County Sherriff’s Department has secured the scene. Oxford High School students and staff are systematically being evacuated to the Meijer Garden Center and may be picked up there. Any students with their own transportation have been allowed to leave. All other district schools are in lockdown for safety purposes and are in no danger. Students at middle and elementary schools may be picked up by their parents at any time. Bussing transportation will be delayed at Oxford Middle School and elementary schools until the needs of the high school students have been met. We will continue to share information with you as we can.Oxford Community Schools