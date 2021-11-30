Here are the alerts parents received about Oxford High School shooting

The Oxford Community Schools district sent alerts to parents on Tuesday after a shooting at Oxford High School.

Police later confirmed three people were killed and six others were injured in the shooting. The suspect is a 15-year-old sophomore student. He was taken into custody.

Authorities said starting at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office received more than 100 calls to their dispatch about an active shooter at Oxford High School. Deputies responded to the school, and within five minutes of the first 911 call, the suspected shooter was taken into custody, according to authorities.

Here are the alerts parents received from the district via email:

Active Emergency at OHS -- 1:09 p.m. Dear Oxford Community Schools Parent/Guardian(s): There is an active emergency occurring at Oxford High school right now. Oakland County Sheriff’s Department are on the scene and we have activated our emergency protocols and placed the school into lockdown. We will send more information to you as we know it. Please do not go to the school. Oxford Community Schools