‘They’re traumatized’: Parent rushed to Oxford High School to find child after hearing about shooting

Three people were killed and six others were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School. Read the latest information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2021/11/30/oxford-high-school-on-lockdown-due-to-emergency-situation/

OXFORD, Mich. – At least three people have been killed and eight others were injured, including a teacher, at Oxford High School.

Starting at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 30) the sheriff’s office received more than 100 calls to their dispatch about the active shooter situation at Oxford High School, according to Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe.

McCabe said the suspected shooter was taken into custody within five minutes of the first call to 911.

Rob Guzanek works from home in Oxford. He has a child with special needs who attends Oxford High School. He was at home when he heard sirens go by his house. His wife is in Florida visiting family. She called Guzanek after receiving an email about the lockdown at the school. That’s when Guzanek rushed to Oxford High School.

Ad

Guzanek said when he arrived at the school he immediately noticed the heavy police presence. He couldn’t get near the school so he went to a nearby subdivision, where he found other parents and students.

Someone who lived in the subdivision was allowing students into their home to keep them safe, and warm as the situation unfolded. Guzanek and other parents allowed students to warm up in their cars. The students told him that they heard gunfire and fled the school toward the subdivision.

“These kids are pretty broken up. They were saying it was right in the middle of the hallway when the shooting took place,” Guzanek said. “They’re traumatized. A lot of confusion.”

Guzanek was deeply concerned about his daughter. She had been locked in a teacher’s office and about an hour after the shooting was under control she was transported to the Meijer nearby. Guzanek was able to pick up his daughter and they were reunited.

Ad

Watch the video above for the full report.

The prayer vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at LakePoint Community Church. The church is located at 1550 W Drahner Rd, Oxford, MI 48371. The prayer vigil is open to all.