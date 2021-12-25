Nightside Report Dec. 24, 2021: Prosecutor says parents of suspected Oxford school shooter knew son was a threat; Toddler spends first Christmas at home after nearly 2 years hospitalized

DETROIT – Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald argued in a court filing Thursday that bond should not be lowered for the parents of the suspected Oxford High School shooter.

James Robert Crumbley and Jennifer Lynn Crumbley are each facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter after police say their son, Ethan Crumbley, killed four students and injured seven other people on Nov. 30 at Oxford High School in Michigan.

McDonald said James and Jennifer Crumbley knew their son was a threat and still bought him a gun. A recently released court filing includes drawings believed to have been made by Ethan Crumbley that include images of guns and ammunition.

An annual NBC tradition is airing “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Christmas Eve -- but there’s something you might not know.

There’s a super cool science angle early in the movie that you might want to know about! It happens near the beginning, in the scene where the angels in heaven choose an angel named Clarence to head to Earth to save George Bailey.

Body camera video shows the arrest of a Riverview City Council member.

Riverview city councilman-elect David Robbins, 34, was charged in connection with a single-car crash that occurred on Nov. 4.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Robbins was driving drunk and speeding in the area of Fort Street and Voight Avenue in Riverview when he crashed into a tree in the median at about 1:38 a.m. No injuries were reported.

At this time of year, holiday joy starts with the children -- but what if a young child has never known that joy at home?

At 2 years old, Valentina Garnetti is one of those children, having spent most of her life hospitalized.

“She’s definitely a miracle!” said Francesca, Garnetti’s mother.

“She ended up having open heart surgery -- her first one at just two days old. And then she had her second open heart surgery early at 3 1/2 months old,” she added. “After that, she was really sick, and they placed her on ECMO life support.”

The NHL pushed back its return from an already extended holiday break an extra day by postponing its entire 14-game Monday schedule for COVID-19 testing reasons.

The league said Friday it now plans to resume play Tuesday in a decision that increases the total of postponed games to 64 this season.

