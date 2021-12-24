Reward increased 2 months after Brendan Santo’s disappearance at Michigan State

It’s been two months since Brendan Santo went missing on Michigan State University’s campus, and the reward for information that leads to his discovery is growing.

The 18-year-old Grand Valley State University student was visiting friends at Michigan State just before Halloween when he went missing, according to authorities.

The 18-year-old Grand Valley State University student was visiting friends at Michigan State just before Halloween when he went missing, according to authorities.

Investigators don’t believe foul play was involved in Santo’s disappearance. They said their work has been reviewed by local, state and federal partners.

The search for Santo has been relentless, according to officials. State troopers said it’s been weighing heavily on their hearts as they continue to search for the teenager.

The reward in the case continues to grow, and now tops $20,000.

Police have already searched the Red Cedar River in East Lansing, but it’s been difficult due to the river’s depth and current, as well as a lack of visibility, according to authorities.

“We have used sonar, canines and other underwater technology,” officials said. “We have also received hundreds of tips. To date, our investigation and search efforts have not located any items of interest or any of Brendan’s personal property.”

Police said they’re looking at each individual tip and evaluating what follow-up investigation can be done. Anyone with information is asked to call 844-99-MSUPD (67873) or email tips@police.msu.edu.