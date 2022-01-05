Nightside Report Jan. 4, 2022: Nearly 700 Henry Ford employees test positive for COVID, Price of Little Caesars Hot-N-Ready pizza increases

DETROIT – The omicron variant is spreading across Michigan and local hospitals are feeling the impact.

Henry Ford Health System said their test positivity rate is now 41.8%. Doctors within the health system said the next few weeks will be extremely difficult.

Leaders of the state’s largest school district, Detroit Public Schools Community District, made the call to keep all 50,000 students home until Jan. 14, in hopes the number of COVID cases will be down by then.

The announcement comes after classes were canceled so staff could get tested for COVID.

The Little Caesars Hot-N-Ready pizza is changing along with the times.

Little Caesars says it’s iconic Hot-N-Ready pizza, usually $5 (plus tax), will now cost $5.55 (plus tax), but it’ll also include 33% more pepperoni.

“Change is good when it comes to giving our customers more of what they love,” said Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars, “and we’re changing our iconic HOT-N-READY Classic, adding 33% more savory, meaty pepperoni still at the country’s most affordable price.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday explained the scientific rationale for shortening its COVID-19 isolation and quarantine recommendations, and clarified that the guidance applies to kids as well as adults.

The CDC also maintained that, for people who catch COVID-19, testing is not required to emerge from five days of isolation — despite hints from other federal officials that the agency was reconsidering that.

The surging number of COVID cases is changing how some concert venues do business.

Some are canceling shows, while others are offering insight on what people need to know if they are planning to attend an upcoming event.

How do you keep thousands of people safe and socially distanced? It can be challenge. A lot of the safety measures depend on the rules at the venue itself.

