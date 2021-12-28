36º

Metro Detroit weather update: Dec. 28, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

The Michigan weather radar on Dec. 28, 2021. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Dec. 28, 2021, afternoon and evening.

Snow Tuesday afternoon/evening

  • Precipitation is moving in from the south Tuesday afternoon, and continues through the evening.
  • Most of what falls will just be snow, but we can’t rule out a few raindrops mixing in near the Ohio state line.
  • Most of us will pick up 1-2 inches, with the higher amounts being further south.

Chance for snow Wednesday night/Thursday morning

  • The timing has been bumped up a bit with this next system, as now it’s looking to be more of an overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning event.
  • Light accumulation still looks possible, but will have little impact.

New year, new storm

  • Long-range models continue to be split on the solution for the New Year’s storm.
  • What we’re sure of right now: An impactful system will hit us New Year’s Day.
  • What we’re unsure of right now: Whether it’s going to be rain, snow or a mix of both. The track of the low will help determine the precipitation type that we see, and long-range models have been all over the place with the track, so there’s going to be fine tuning in the coming days.
  • At this point, though, plan on impactful weather Saturday.

Latest first snowfall

  • Wednesday (Dec. 29) is the anniversary of the latest first snowfall.
  • We’ve obviously beaten that this year.

Latest sunrise

  • Monday (Jan. 3) of next week is the latest sunrise that we see at Detroit Metro Airport.
  • Sunrise is at 8:02 a.m. that day.

