How to keep your pets safe amid dangerously cold winter weather

A winter storm is approaching Michigan, and the snow, cold temperatures, gusting winds and potential ice are just as dangerous for our fuzzy friends as they are for us.

Pet owners are being urged to take steps to keep their animals safe from dangerous winter weather expected to last Thursday, Dec. 22-Saturday, Dec. 24. The freezing temperatures and snow can have a “significant negative impact” on animal’s health, which could include hypothermia, frostbite and death, according to Michigan Humane.

The shelter is suggesting pet owners do the following to keep their animals safe during the storm:

Bring pets indoors to a climate-controlled space;

Limit time outdoors to bathroom breaks and provide sweaters or coats, removing them once back indoors;

Make sure they have access to clean water that is not frozen; and

If you are using a dog house, make sure it meets standards set by the state of Michigan for appropriate shelter.

Anyone in Detroit, Hamtramck or Highland Park can contact Michigan humane at 313-872-3401 if they see a pet that’s been left outside in the inclement weather without proper food, water or shelter. Everyone else is encouraged to contact their local animal control or police department if they witness the same issue in their area.

