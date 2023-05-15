Tracking up-and-down temperatures, possible rain this week in Metro Detroit: What to know

4Warn Weather – We’re tracking a windy Tuesday, varying temperatures caused by incoming systems, and rain chances at the end of the week. Here’s the latest, as of Monday afternoon.
Gusty winds Tuesday
- A cold front dropping down from the north on Tuesday will bring some gusty winds with it.
- At times, gusts will be over 25 mph. It won’t last long, though, as winds will be relax Wednesday.
Up-and-down temps
- Lots of ups and downs this week with a number of fronts/systems.
- The first cold front will come later Tuesday, which takes us from the upper 70s on Tuesday to the middle 60s on Wednesday. This front should move through without moisture, keeping us dry.
- The second system will come late this week, and will drop temperatures some between Friday and Saturday.
- The third front will come later Sunday, taking us from the middle 70s Sunday to the middle 70s Monday. This front is also looking to move through dry.
Late-week rain
- The late-week system brings us rain chances late Friday and Saturday.
- Chances look best on Saturday. While it’s a ways out, we can’t rule out a few storms, as well. This will need more fine tuning over the coming days.
