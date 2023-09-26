64º
Join Insider

News

Poll results: Viewers ‘definitely not’ interested in paying monthly for Twitter/X access

Monthly subscription possible for all users

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Tags: Business
FILE - Computer monitors and a laptop display the X, formerly known as Twitter, sign-in page, July 24, 2023, in Belgrade, Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File) (Darko Vojinovic, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, may soon charge all users to pay a “small” monthly subscription fee -- something our viewers say they will not do.

Company owner Elon Musk said last week that the company is “moving to have a small monthly payment for use of the X system” in an effort to fight “armies of bots” that troll the platform. Musk believes that requiring each account to register a new credit card would make it harder for bots to create accounts.

“It’s the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots,” Musk said.

Twitter/X already charges around $8 per month for X Premium subscribers. The company plans to release a separate subscription option that costs less, though an exact amount wasn’t disclosed. Musk said the “lower tier” subscription would be “just a small amount of money.”

Though the move may help slow the trolls, ClickOnDetroit readers largely did not show any support for a monthly Twitter/X subscription, no matter the reason. In a poll we posted Thursday, 85% of respondents said they would “definitely not” pay a monthly subscription to access the social media platform.

In comparison, 2% of the over 1,000 respondents said they would “absolutely” pay the fee, 3% said it “depends how much” the fee is, 1% of respondents said they weren’t sure yet, and 9% said they don’t use Twitter/X to begin with.

We also asked our readers if they would instead switch to Threads, a similar text-based social media platform run by Meta, or maybe something else in light of the potentially required X subscription. Not as many people responded to this question, but among those who did, 57% said they “use platforms other than Twitter/X, Threads and Mastodon.”

The second-largest majority, 23%, said they’ve already switched to Threads, while 3% said they’ve switched to Mastodon. About 17% of respondents said “nothing beats Twitter/X.”

Musk did not say when the possible monthly subscription would be rolled out. The owner and Tesla CEO has announced features without following through on them in the past.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cassidy Johncox is a senior digital news editor covering stories across the spectrum, with a special focus on politics and community issues.

email

twitter