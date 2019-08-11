22-year-old shot multiple times, killed after argument in Detroit

According to a witness, the victim and shooter got into an argument around 11:23 p.m. Saturday over a past incident. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 22-year-old man died after being shot multiple times following an argument Saturday in the 14000 block of Hampshire Street in Detroit.

According to a witness, the victim and shooter got into an argument around 11:23 p.m. Saturday over a past incident.

During the argument, the shooter pulled out a gun and fired several rounds at the victim and then fled. The victim died at the scene, police said.

The shooter is described as a black man, 24, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a medium build, a short fade Afro, and a tattoo on his neck and forearm. He was wearing a white T-shirt and black baggy jeans.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.