25-year-old man arrested after shots 'randomly' fired at cars twice on I-94 in Metro Detroit

ROMULUS, Mich. - A 25-year-old man was taken into custody after two separate shootings on I-94 near I-275 over the last two days, police said.

No injuries were reported in the shootings, but the man was taken into custody Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Michigan State Police troopers arrested the man at the Barrington Apartments in Romulus.

State police arrested a suspect in connection to shootings on I-94 near I-275 on May 27 and 28, 2019. The arrest was made May 28. (WDIV)

"Within two days, basically, these appear to be connected within these two days," Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw said. "Being able to have someone in custody, we feel pretty good about that."

Troopers shut down a portion of eastbound I-94 on Tuesday morning between Haggerty Road and I-275 after a report of a shooting, police said.

A driver told police a car had pulled alongside them and fired multiple shots. Nobody was injured, according to authorities.

A similar incident unfolded Monday, when another driver told police his car was shot several times.

Police said the shootings were random. They want the public to stay alert.

"The roads are bad enough with distracted driving and people not paying attention, a little road rage, and then to worry about someone randomly shooting at cars -- no one wants to worry about that driving during their commute," Shaw said.

