Suspect arrested after 2 shootings on I-94 near I-275

ROMULUS, Mich. - A suspect is in custody after two separate shootings in the past two days on I-94 near I-275, Michigan State Police said.

State police believe the shootings are related. In both cases, no injuries were reported.

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday morning.

Monday morning shooting

The first shooting happened early Monday. A driver said someone fired shots at his vehicle on I-94 in Romulus. Police said the driver claims the shooting happened on eastbound I-94 near I-275 about 1 a.m. The vehicle was hit several times, but the driver wasn't hit.

The alleged shooter fled in a silver Pontiac Grand Prix. The victim told police the shooter's vehicle had sparks coming from the right front tire area. The freeway was shut down for a police investigation.

Tuesday morning shooting

At about 1 a.m. Tuesday a driver reported to police that a dark car pulled along side their car and fired multiple rounds at them, hitting their car. No one was hurt in the shooting. Troopers had been talking with the that driver, who said this was a random shooting and they did nothing to provoke it.

State police announced an arrest later Tuesday morning.

