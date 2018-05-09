3 people killed in 6-vehicle chain reaction crash in Van Buren Township

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Van Buren Township police officers and firefighters worked for hours Tuesday to piece together what caused a crash that left three people dead.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Belleville and Ecorse roads, and the intersection was closed for hours during the investigation.

Police said the chain reaction crash was caused by speed.

"When our police and fire units arrived, this is basically what we saw, except for that car was fully involved," Van Buren Township Public Safety Director Greg Laurain said.

The vehicle was burned and smashed so badly that police aren't sure exactly what model it is. A witness said speed was the major factor.

"We do know one thing," Laurain said. "There are six cars total involved in this accident and, unfortunately, we now have three fatalities."

The three victims were in two of the cars. Some people in the other four cars suffered injuries.

"There were minor injuries, fortunately, for the other people, and one small child, at 10 years old, was transported to the hospital," Laurain said.

