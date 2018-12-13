69-year-old man charged with murder of woman, security guard at Detroit senior center

DETROIT - A Detroit man has been charged with murdering a woman and a security guard at a senior center on the city's east side.

James Fleming, 69, is accused of shooting and killing Kenneth Darnell Hall, 50, and Bernice Clark, 66, both of Detroit.

Detroit police were called around 9:10 p.m. Nov. 13 to an apartment building in the 800 block of Dickerson Avenue.

Officers discovered Hall unresponsive outside the building, where he had been shot, according to police.

Clark was discovered unresponsive in the first-floor hallway, also due to a gunshot wound, police said.

Medical officials arrived and pronounced Hall and Clark dead at the scene.

A 30-year-old woman who knew Fleming told police she had been in his apartment the same evening, when he sexually assaulted her. She said she escaped and reported her attack to the officers at the scene.

Fleming is accused of getting into an altercation with another person and locking himself out of his apartment. After Hall opened his door for him, Fleming shot him, according to authorities.

Fleming also fired his weapon at other people as he left the building, including Clark, police said.

Fleming is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder, kidnapping, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, felon in possession of a firearm and six felony firearms violations.

Fleming was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 21, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Dec. 28.

He is being held at the Wayne County Jail.

