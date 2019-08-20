9-year-old child dies after being mauled by 3 dogs in Detroit

DETROIT - Police said a 9-year-old girl is dead after being mauled by three dogs on Detroit's west side.

It happened in the area of Smart Street and Central Avenue on Monday. Detroit police said the girl was playing in an alley behind her home when three pit bulls got out of a neighbors yard and attacked her.

The girl died on scene.

Police said all the dogs involved in the attack have been recovered and the owner of the dogs is in custody.

