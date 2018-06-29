Alcohol suspected factor in fatal Monroe County car-motorcycle collision, police say

LASALLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two people were killed Thursday night when a car crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the motorcycle they were riding.

According to witnesses, at about 8 p.m., a 2003 Dodge Neon was traveling south on Dixie Highway when the vehicle crossed the line into oncoming traffic, striking a Harley-Davidson motorcycle head-on.

Police said the motorcyclist, 53-year-old David Dittmar, and his 45-year-old passenger, Casey Boudrie, were both killed due to injuries suffered in the crash. They were both wearing helmets.

The impact of the collision was so severe that it immediately caused the motorcycle to catch fire. It was extinguished by emergency responders. The driver of the Dodge Neon suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Promedica Toledo Hospital for treatment.

The subsequent investigation by the Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit caused South Dixie Highway to be closed for several hours as evidence was collected, and the scene was measured. The crash is still under investigation, and police believe alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone having information about this incident is asked to contact the state police's Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

