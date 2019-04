An EMS vehicle crashed in Livonia on April 25, 2019. (WDIV)

LIVONIA, Mich. - No serious injuries were reported after an ambulance heading to a hospital Thursday morning was hit in Livonia.

According to police, the ambulance was hit near Plymouth and Newburgh roads about 8 a.m.

The patient was uninjured. Some emergency medical services suffered minor injuries. They were treated and released from a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

