Attorney General's Office reviewing fatal St. Clair Shores police-involved shooting

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - The case of a controversial shooting in St. Clair Shores is being reviewed by the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

Theoddeus Gray was fatally shot outside of the Lakeland Manor banquet hall on Harper Avenue on Nov. 4, 2018. He was attending a baby shower for himself and his family. Gray's family said someone threatened to kill Gray and that's when he went outside of the hall with a gun.

Police said Gray ignored their commands to drop his gun. Both Gray and a police K-9 dog named Axe were shot and killed.

“First of all, we have to understand the reason why the Attorney’s General Office was brought in was because the Macomb County sheriff’s prematurely closed the case,” said Oliver Gant, with Thousand Strong.

Saturday, activists are expected to host a peaceful protest at the St. Clair Shores Police Department to demand transparency in the investigation.

“We’re in support of justice. We want to keep this story alive. The family wants justice. We want to know just what happened. We want to make sure that this young man’s life is not in vain,” said Maurice Hardwick with Live in Peace Movement.

The rally will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the St. Clair Shores Police Department.

Macomb County Sheriff's Office called to investigate the shooting that occurred Nov. 4, 2018, outside the Lakeland Manor Banquet Hall after 6:30 p.m.

There were 70 people inside the hall, according to police. They were there for a baby shower.

Gray, 29, of Detroit was shot and killed by police after allegedly fleeing from the scene on foot.

Police said Gray shot and killed a K-9 dog, Axe.

The Macomb County sheriff previously cleared St. Clair Shores police in the shooting. Officials released security camera video and 911 calls that they said proved police were justified in using deadly force.

Video from outside the banquet hall shows Gray in a white shirt appearing armed and agitated. He was outside the hall, where a baby shower was being held for Gray and his girlfriend.

Officials said Gray ran from police as they arrived and that his gun jammed after he fired a single shot.

More coverage:

Theoddeus Gray (WDIV)

WATCH: K-9, suspect killed in shooting outside St. Clair Shores banquet hall (report from Nov. 4, 2018)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.