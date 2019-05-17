Auburn Hills company gives free litter boxes for those that adopt cats at Detroit Zoo pet event

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The Detroit Zoo is hosting it's semi-annual pet adoption event and Auburn Hills-based company AutoPets is making it a little easier for new cat owners.

AutoPets is giving away free litter boxes, valued at about $100, to those that rescue a cat at the "Meet Your Best Friend at the Zoo" event.

The event is hosted by the Detroit Zoological Society in partnership with the Michigan Humane Society and runs from Friday at noon to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak.

AutoPets donated more than 900 litter boxes to the Michigan Humane Society for the event, an estimated value of nearly $100,000. The remaining donated litter boxes will assist the Michigan Humane Society in providing a safe, nurturing environment for hundreds of cats. The litter boxes also will be distributed by the Michigan Humane Society’s Pet Pantry, which provides animal care supplies to pet owners who need assistance.

For more information on the event, visit the Detroit Zoo's official website here or the Michigan Humane Society's website here.

Anna Chrisman from the Michigan Humane Society spoke with Local 4 about the event Tuesday on "Live in the D."

You can watch the video below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.