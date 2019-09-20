Body found in field along Paul Avenue in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. - A body was found Friday morning in a field along Paul Avenue in Dearborn.

The body was found in the middle of the field south of Paul Avenue, east of the Southfield Freeway and north of a Home Depot situated along Ford Road. Police closed the northbound Southfield Freeway exit at Paul Avenue.

This is along the Detroit and Dearborn border. Detroit police were first called on the report of a body, then saw it was on the Dearborn side of Paul Avenue and allowed Dearborn police to take over the scene and investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.