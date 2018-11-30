ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Nov. 30, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Nov. 30, 2018:
Weather: Rainy weekend forecast
Saturday morning may start dry, but rain moves in around lunchtime and then it will be wet all afternoon and evening. Even with cloudy skies and rain, highs will be mid 40s or warmer with winds ENE 5-15 mph gusting over 20 mph at times.
Marriott data breach
The company said Friday that credit card numbers and expirations dates of some guests may have been taken. The two Michigan hotels included in this breach are the The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit and the The Westin Detroit Metropolitan Airport hotel.
Detroit man to be sentenced in daughter's murder
Thomas Earl Smith was originally charged with with second-degree child abuse for leaving the toddler Feb 11 at his home in the 14000 block of Corbett Street in the care of her 7-year-old brother. Police said Smith returned home to find his daughter lying at the bottom of the stairs. The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Smith will be sentenced Friday.
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
Local 4 Defenders special report
As we hit the two-year anniversary of Danielle Stislicki's disappearance, the spotlight on her mysterious case has faded a bit with time. Her parents Rich and Ann Stislicki have now reached a point they believe their daughter, who was 28 years old when she went missing, is no longer alive. However, her sisters still hold out hope. They are still paying for her cellphone and buying a seat for her at the movies every time they go. Read the full report here.
For more Local 4 Defenders special reports go to ClickOnDetroit.com/defenders.
Local sports news
- Ndamukong Suh faces Lions for 1st time, nearing division title with Rams
- Who is new Michigan basketball star Ignas Brazdeikis?
For more local sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
News from across Michigan
- US judge in Ann Arbor agrees to release Haitian held for 2 years in asylum case
- Michigan river will be featured in new set of postage stamps in 2019
More Local News pages:
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.