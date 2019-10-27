ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019

Longtime Michigan Congressman John Conyers Jr. dies at 90

Former Michigan Congressman John Conyers Jr. has died at the age of 90, the Detroit Police Department confirmed Sunday.

Conyers served more than 50 years in Congress, representing Detroit and some surrounding communities, becoming the sixth-longest serving member of Congress in U.S. history.

He was the longest-serving African American member of Congress.

