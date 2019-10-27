ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019

Family in dispute with Royal Oak Beaumont to keep 16-year-old on life support

Tonight, a family is in a dispute with Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak to keep 16-year-old Titus Jermain Cromer Jr. on life support.

No. 6 Penn State beat Michigan State 28-7 Saturday. Read more.

Seventh-ranked Notre Dame looks to stay in the hunt for a College Football Playoff spot as it faces off against No. 20 Michigan tonight. Learn more.

Heavy rain is set to roll through the Michigan-Notre Dame football game tonight. Here is what to expect in weather. Read more.

A 19-year-old man shot multiple times while taking out trash in Detroit. Learn more.

Founders Brewing Co.

Founders Brewing, Michigan's largest craft beer brewery, closed its Detroit taproom indefinitely amid fallout from a racial discrimination lawsuit.

On Saturday around 20 people including employees stood outside the business for a peaceful protest. They hope people are willing to support the business.

UAW-GM

UAW-GM members ratified a proposed contract Friday, ending the longest automotive strike in 50 years, officials announced.

"General Motors members have spoken," said Terry Dittes, UAW vice president and director of the UAW-GM Department. "We are all so incredibly proud of UAW-GM members who captured the hearts and minds of a nation. Their sacrifice and courageous stand addressed the two-tier wages structure and permanent temporary worker classification that has plagued working class Americans."

Missing Detroit teen

Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old Detroit girl who was last seen Friday.

1 dead after struggle with Michigan officers, police say

One person was shot and killed after an encounter with two officers overnight Saturday in Walloon Lake, according to Michigan State Police.

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019

