ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, May 14, 2019

Blood trail leads homeowners to baseball bat attack victim

A man and a woman are accused of hitting a man on the head with a baseball bat and throwing him in a river after the owners of a home in Oakland County found the victim bleeding in their bathroom, according to authorities.

Blood trail leads Oakland County homeowners to baseball bat attack victim who escaped from river

Shooting on east side

Police said three people were sitting inside a car in a driveway on Detroit's east side when someone pulled up and started firing shots.

The shooting left a 24-year-old woman dead and two men injured outside a home on Guilford Street, police said. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Lawsuit filed after teen punched by officer

The family of a teen boy who was punched and pepper-sprayed by a Michigan police officer filed a lawsuit this week.

A Local 4 Defenders exclusive video showed Da'veon Cieslack being punched and pepper-sprayed by an Albion police officer while his hands were cuffed behind his back.

Online product scam

As more people turn to online shopping, scammers are targeting consumers with counterfeit products. The Better Business Bureau released a study Tuesday detailing the prevalence of fake goods online.

Apple AirPods are an item that have been heavily counterfeited and sold to unsuspecting shoppers. Some online retailers sell knockoff versions of the wireless earbuds for high prices, while consumers get scammed.

2 men accused in carjackings

Police believe the same crew was responsible for four armed attacks, all of which occurred in the span of an hour and a half on Detroit's west side.

“There were four incidents that spanned across the west side of the city between the hours of 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.,” said Assistant Chief James White, with the Detroit Police Department.

