ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Residents describe aftermath of major crash on US 23 in Northfield Township

A massive crash involving a semi truck and two other vehicles shut down U.S. 23 in Northfield Township for hours Wednesday.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes were closed near Six Mile Road as police investigated the crash. Karl Keranen witnessed the aftermath of the crash and said it's been hard to get the sounds and images out of his head.

Residents describe aftermath of major crash on US 23 in Northfield Township

4 fast facts

Cars, night vision goggles and more could be yours at the 2019 Oakland County surplus auction. Read more.

A mother of 3 and her boyfriend were killed by speeding street racers on Detroit's west side, according to police. Learn more.

A visually impaired man and his caregiver are left homeless after their house was was burned down in what is believed to be arson. Read more.

The Department of Homeland Security has requested the military to build camps to hold at least 7,500 migrants. Learn more.

Be informed

Skelton brothers age progression photos

New age progression photos show what the missing Skelton brothers may look like now.

Andrew, then 9, Alexander, then 7, and Tanner, then 5, vanished from Morenci on Thanksgiving Day in 2010.

READ MORE

Man free from prison after exposing corruption

A Detroit man who endured endless beatings behind bars for snitching to expose prison corruption is now free.

The former inmate was sentenced to 50-250 years in prison for taking part in a deadly robbery in 1986. He was released early, though, for his extraordinary efforts to fight crime from behind bars.

LEARN MORE

Disgusting facts about swimming pools

A new survey found 40 percent of adults admit they've gone to the bathroom in a swimming pool, but that's not the worst information the survey uncovered.

Americans will soon head to the pool as Memorial Day weekend marks the start of summer swimming season, but the survey finds that many knowingly contribute to making pools dirty -- a practice that can lead to bad pool chemistry for everyone in the water.

READ MORE

Eric Smith update

A Macomb County commissioner is sharing her concerns after Prosecutor Eric Smith asked the county to foot the bill for an outside attorney.

Macomb County already has its own lawyers on the payroll, and Commissioner Veronica Klinefelt believes it's a bold move by Smith, considering he's already under investigation for misspending money.

LEARN MORE

Here’s a look at what we’re working on for Local 4 News at 11:

Uninvited guests: A local renter says her house and garage has a raccoon infestation -- and she has the video to prove it. We'll take a look at why she’s having trouble finding help…

Dangerous stunts: New video shows ATV riders continuing their dangerous stunts in front of Detroit Police.

The fight of his life: Devin Scillian sits down with Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson to talk about his fight against pancreatic cancer.

Taste of the Lions: What’s new at Ford Field? We take you inside the home of the Detroit Lions for a look at what will be on the menu this year.

– PLUS breaking news, weather and sports. WATCH Local 4 News at 11 here.

Read more

Watch

Looking for something in particular? Find it here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.