Clinton Township man kills father of 2 during argument in bathroom of Roseville bar, police say

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A Clinton Township man has been charged with killing a father of two during an argument in the bathroom of a Roseville bar, officials said.

Roseville police officers were called around 12:40 a.m. Sunday to Dooley's bar near the intersection of Gratiot Avenue and 14 Mile Road.

Police said they arrived to find Johnny Owczarski, 37, of Harrison Township, dead in the bathroom and Nolan Baca, 21, of Clinton Township, detained at gunpoint by a bar patron.

Witnesses told police Owczarski and Baca got into an argument in the bathroom, so Baca pulled out a gun and shot Owczarski.

Owczarski died from the gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Baca was arraigned Tuesday in 39th District Court on charges of second-degree murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Baca is being held at the Macomb County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to return to court Oct. 30.

Family members said Owczarski was the kind of man who wanted to see others smile, sometimes doing random and ridiculous things just to get a laugh.

