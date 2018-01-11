Coast Guard suspends search for missing snowmobiler in Monroe County

The Coast Guard is temporarily suspending their search for a missing man.

Officials believe the man was riding a snowmobile when we fell through the ice late Wednesday night.

It happened in Newport, off Stoney Point near the Fermi Plant.

The Coast Guard searched for the man with a boat and a helicopter but weather and ice conditions forced them to suspend their search.

They are expected to resume their efforts later Thursday morning.



