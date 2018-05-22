Coney Island restaurant employee charged in shooting of unarmed customer in Detroit

DETROIT - The employee at a Coney Island restaurant accused of shooting a customer was charged Tuesday.

Engjull Thaql, 45, of Macomb, is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearms violations.

The shooting happened at about 2:40 p.m. Sunday in the 830 block of East McNichols.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Detroit Coney Island restaurant employee shoots customer

Police said the victim, Lorezo Lyons, 23, of Detroit, was told to leave the restaurant, but he returned a short time later and left again. As he was walking across the parking lot, an employee opened the back door and fired three times, according to authorities.

Lyons was struck once in the leg. He was taken to the hospital.

The Coney Island restaurant has been shut down by the city of Detroit because it doesn't have a valid business license, officials announced Monday. The closure came hours after activists gathered at the Motor City Coney Island at McNichols Road and Oakland Avenue demanding justice in the case.

RELATED: City of Detroit closes Coney Island where owner allegedly shot unarmed customer

Officials said the restaurant hasn't had a valid business license since 2014, and now the Health and Fire departments are investigating the shooting incident.

Thaql is expected to be arraigned Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.