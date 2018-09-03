27-year-old man facing federal charges after bank robbery, rollover crash

LIVONIA, Mich. - A masked bank robbery suspect that led police on a high-speed chase that resulted in a rollover crash is now facing federal charges.

Javar Clarke, 27, is facing several charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, brandishing a firearm during a federal crime, and take or attempt to obtain by extortion of money.

Livonia officers responded to a robbery at the Community Financial Credit Union at 34000 West Seven Mile Road around 9 a.m. last Thursday. It is alleged that Clarke walked into the credit union, got on a counter and pulled out a gun.

ORIGINAL STORY: Video shows dramatic high-speed chase, rollover crash involving masked Livonia bank robber

He then allegedly fled west on I-96, according to police. The chase continued onto westbound M-14, but the driver lost control and rolled off the ramp, ending the chase.

New information shows Clarke was allegedly driving more than 140 miles per hour, and had two female teenagers, ages 16 and 17, in the vehicle with him. One of the girls asked to get out of the car, and he pushed the child locks on to prevent her from opening the doors.

Clarke fractured his femur as a result of the crash, and he also has a warrant for an Ohio armed robbery. The vehicle he was driving was also reportedly stolen from Ohio, as well.

