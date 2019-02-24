Detroit police investigating carjacking on city's northwest side

DETROIT - Police are searching for two men involved in a carjacking that happened just after midnight Saturday.

According to authorities, the carjacking occurred near the intersection of Seven Mile and Burgess roads. A 40-year-old man making a delivery was approached by two men with a handgun who ordered him out of the vehicle.

The two men took the victim's phone, wallet and his 2006 Saturn Vue.

It is unknown if the carjacking is connected to another carjacking that occurred on Seven Mile Road a few hours prior.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5800.

