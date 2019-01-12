Judge denies bond for suspect in fatal stabbing of Hazel Park woman

HAZEL PARK, Mich. - On Saturday, 36-year-old Hazel Park resident Benjamin Forrest Wozniak was arraigned before Magistrate Judge James Paterson, of the 43rd District Court, and denied bond in connection with the fatal stabbing of his 37-year-old girlfriend, Nathalie Urso.

The stabbing happened Thursday in the 23000 block of Hughes Avenue. A knife was recovered across the street from the scene in the yard of a religious youth center. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office crime lab assisted at the scene.

Wozniak's next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 22 at 1 p.m.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office issued a warrant for first-degree murder.

