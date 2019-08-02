Dan Gilbert records video for Quicken Loans employees as rehab for stroke continues

DETROIT - Quicken Loans Chairman Dan Gilbert recorded a video for employees as he continues to recover and rehab following a stroke.

"As Dan continues his rehabilitation and makes progress toward his recovery, yesterday he recorded a brief video to share his gratitude with our company's 17,000 team members who have set numerous records through the second quarter and beyond," Quicken Loans officials said in a statement. "We all wish Dan well as he continues down the path to recovery."

Gilbert was hospitalized the morning of May 26 with stroke-like symptoms, according to company officials. He had been feeling ill early in the morning and was taken to Beaumont Hospital by a family friend.

While at the hospital, Gilbert, 57, suffered a stroke and was treated and moved to recovery in the intensive care unit, officials said.

He was discharged from the hospital June 19 to continue his recovery at an inpatient rehab center, Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner said.

"To be clear, Dan’s recovery is a process that will take time – but we are all confident that he will meet this challenge head on as he always does," Farner said at the time.

