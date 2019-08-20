Dan Gilbert returns to Detroit to continue recovery following stroke

DETROIT - Quicken Loans Chairman Dan Gilbert has returned to Detroit to continue his recovery from a stroke, the company confirmed.

Gilbert returned to the city Friday to continue his rehabilitation, officials said.

"We are extremely thankful for all of the skilled medical professionals who have played a significant role in Dan's recovery and are glad to have him back home," Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner said in a statement. "While Dan focuses his energy on the rehabilitation process, our teams across the family of companies will continue to execute at a high level, serving and supporting our clients and team members."

Gilbert was hospitalized the morning of May 26 with stroke-like symptoms, according to company officials. He had been feeling ill early in the morning and was taken to Beaumont Hospital by a family friend.

While at the hospital, Gilbert, 57, suffered a stroke and was treated and moved to recovery in the intensive care unit, officials said.

He was discharged from the hospital June 19 to continue his recovery at an inpatient rehab center, Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner said.

