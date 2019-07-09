Dashcam video released from stolen Ferndale police cruiser

FERNDALE, Mich. - Officials have released dashboard camera video from an incident last Friday wherein a Clinton Township woman was accused of stealing and crashing a Ferndale police cruiser.

Destiny Hawkins, 24, has been charged in the theft of the cruiser. Warrants were issued for her on suspicion of feeing and eluding and unlawfully driving away in an automobile, according to officials.

She was arraigned Saturday. Her bond was set at $250,000 cash, and she was transferred to the Oakland County Jail.

Watch dashcam video of the incident below:

Officials said a Ferndale officer was on a medical call at Woodward and Nine Mile Road when he got out of the SUV and Hawkins jumped in and took off. Witnesses said Hawkins sped down Seven Mile Road in the stolen SUV and struck a vehicle.

Hawkins continued down Stoepel Street and eventually struck a parked vehicle, according to authorities. Officers were behind her and took her into custody after she struck the parked vehicle, police said.

Hawkins told police she just wanted to have some fun, authorities said.

Destiny Hawkins. (Ferndale police)

