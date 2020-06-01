What Detroit police are doing to keep protests peaceful

DETROIT – Thousands took to the streets in Michigan over the weekend to protest police brutality following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

The Local 4 Defenders are getting an inside look at the police tactics being used to keep Detroit from seeing the destruction seen in many other cities across the country.

Detroit is under a curfew, which goes into effect at 8 p.m. Local 4 Defenders cameras were in Downtown Detroit during the day on Monday and got video of the Nike store along Woodward Avenue get boarded up.

Not because it was broken into during three nights of protests, but a preventative measure in case because the city knows the nights of unrest are not over.

For the most part in Detroit, that has not happened because Detroit police and the FBI have teamed up to identify groups who came into town to incident violence.

As other cities burned, and police departments around the country stood down -- Detroit ramped things up by implementing an 8 p.m. curfew. They could see when the sun went down, true protesters went home and outside instigators took to the streets.