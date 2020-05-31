Grand Rapids clean-up underway after night of fiery protests

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Protests in Grand Rapids turned violent Saturday night amid statewide and national demonstrations calling out police brutality and racism.

Protestors moved through Grand Rapids later Saturday night and into Sunday morning, setting fires, smashing windows and looting after a day of peaceful protests.

Police used tear gas to ward off the large crowd and eventually arrested some who refused to leave the area. Heavy damage was reported throughout Downtown Grand Rapids.

The late-night protest included the most vandalization Michigan has seen since demonstrations began around the state on Friday.

Volunteers have flocked to the city on Sunday to help clean up the damage left behind by protestors.

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and many others tweeted videos of volunteers cleaning up the downtown area on Sunday morning.

My heart is lifted as I make my way through downtown with hundreds of people helping clean up our city. This is our Grand Rapids. pic.twitter.com/aFqgwMWJ4H — Rosalynn Bliss (@mayorbliss) May 31, 2020

Clean up efforts continue in downtown Grand Rapids near Rosa Parks Circle. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/NbBzCKvVoR — Dana Whyte (@dwhytereports) May 31, 2020

A look at downtown Grand Rapids at around noon, after volunteers had mostly cleaned up the majority of broken glass and debris from last night. pic.twitter.com/Z4h7fEatlO — Kate Carlson (@BizCarlson) May 31, 2020

According to reports, a curfew has been established for the city of Grand Rapids for the next 48 hours beginning at 7 p.m. The curfew is reportedly part of a civil emergency proclamation enacted by Mayor Bliss, which enables support from the National Guard.

The protests are in response to the in-custody killing of black Minneapolis man George Floyd who died on May 25. Though some protests have been peaceful, many have turned into riots in states like Minnesota, California and Georgia and more.

