Downriver woman reunited with stolen puppy after suspect’s chaotic arrest

TRENTON, Mich. – A police pursuit in River Rouge led to one man’s arrest the reunion of a Trenton woman and her puppy.

Dashcam and bodycam footage captured the wild chase. A man wanted in connection to several Downriver home invasion was taken into police custody.

ORIGINAL STORY: Trenton woman watches over security camera as thief steals puppy

The footage shows the suspect desperate to get away, going off road and going the wrong way before being taken down and arrested.

Police said William Black, 47, was on a home invasion rampage through Allen Park, Wyandotte and Trenton. All three police forces worked together to take him into custody.

A Trenton woman had her new puppy stolen during a home invasion. Trenton police didn’t give up looking for Thor and the puppy was returned to her Wednesday.

