‘Shoddy investigative work’ -- Detroit police chief apologizes after arrest of innocent man

DETROIT – Police Chief James Craig apologized Thursday after a Farmington Hill man was arrested at his home for a crime he didn’t commit.

Craig called out the “shoddy investigative work” that led to the arrest of Robert WIlliams.

Williams was arrested after facial recognition software identified the wrong man. The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan filed a complain Wednesday against the Detroit Police Department.

Craig said he’s considering disciplinary action against his investigators who used facial recognition software to arrest Williams after someone else stole watches from a Shinola store.

READ: A closer look at facial recognition technology

Michigan State Police’s software produced a photo of Williams and DPD got a warrant approved by Wayne County prosecutors.

Craig said he’s not happy with the situation and said it lacked oversight, but he is sticking by facial recognition software and said new policies are being put in place that results are to be vetted and results are only used as a lead.

Craig said a 2019 triple-shooting at an LGTBQ+ party suspect was taken into custody using facial recognition software.

RELATED: Facial recognition technology: Rep. Tlaib raises concerns during tour with Detroit police chief