Police search Lincoln Park home in case of woman who mysteriously disappeared on Mother’s Day

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – Police are searching a Lincoln Park home in the the case of a Metro Detroit mom who disappeared without a trace on Mother’s Day.

Jessica Bedford, 34, was last heard on Mother’s Day (May 10).

“My granddaughter needs her mother,” Bedford’s mother, Kathy Parker, said. “We need our daughter.”

Parker said she remembers Bedford’s last call on Mother’s Day.

“It was very brief,” Parker said. “‘I love you.' That was it. Nothing out of the ordinary. ‘Happy Mother’s Day.‘”

After that, Bedford posted a couple of times on Facebook. Then, nothing -- no calls or social media posts.

“It’s been too long with no communication with anyone,” Parker said. “It’s not her.”

Bedford has a 13-year-old daughter, but Parker is taking care of the teenager.

“She knew her daughter was safe because she has always been with me,” Parker said.

Bedford’s fell on hard times before the disappearance.

“She lost a close friend of hers a couple years ago and her ex-husband died a few years ago,” Parker said. “Between the two of those, (it) put her overboard.”

Bedford started hanging out and living with friends. Her last known address was on Hanover Street in Lincoln Park. She was also known to spend time with friends in the Brightmoor Neighborhood in Detroit.

She was also spotted many times at a Marathon gas station in Inkster, officials said.

Police searched all of those places. They are conducting a search warrant at a home in Lincoln Park

“She started hanging out with the wrong people in the wrong places,” Parker said. “It escalated from there.”

Bedford sent a photo of herself with a bruised eye to her mother. She said a boyfriend had hit her, but she never wanted to share too much information, Parker said.

“I worry something bad has happened to her,” Parker said. “I want to find her. I know somebody knows something. They just need to talk.”

Anyone who has information about Bedford’s disappearance or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.